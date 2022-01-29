WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

MSG has announced Lesnar for the Road to WrestleMania non-televised live event on Saturday, March 5.

This will be Lesnar’s first match at The World’s Most Famous Arena since the live event on Friday, March 16, 2018, which saw The Beast retain the WWE Universal Title over Braun Strowman and WWE Hall of Famer Kane. He appeared at MSG for the Super SmackDown episode in September of last year, but did not wrestle.

No matches have been announced for the show, but other Superstars advertised include WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Riddle, AJ Styles, and The Street Profits.

Lesnar will defend his WWE Title against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble later tonight. Below is his updated announced schedule of dates after tonight:

* January 31 – RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

* February 14 – RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

* February 19 – Elimination Chamber from the Jeddah Dome in Saudi Arabia

* February 21 – RAW from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

* February 25 – SmackDown from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA

* March 11 – SmackDown from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

* April 2/3 – WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Stay tuned for updates as WWE adds more shows to Lesnar’s schedule.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]