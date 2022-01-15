Brody King will make his AEW in-ring debut on next Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, this week’s Dynamite saw King join Malakai Black’s House of Black stable and reunite their Kings of The Black Throne tag team, taking out Penta El Zero Miedo and The Varsity Blondes. You can click here for AEW’s announcement on King’s signing, along with comments and footage from the debut.

In an update, it was announced during Friday’s AEW Rampage that King and Black will team up to wrestle The Varsity Blondes’ Brian Pillman, Jr. and Griff Garrison on next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode. This will be King’s debut match for the company.

AEW has also announced that AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR will take on Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson of The Nightmare Family at Dynamite. The match was made after Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood and Tully Blanchard confronted Johnson, Anderson and Arn Anderson during a backstage segment on this week’s show.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC:

* CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

* Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

* FTR vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes makes his return

* Adam Cole and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Griff Garrison

