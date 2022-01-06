Bron Breakker dethroned Tommaso Ciampa on Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil to become the 25th NXT Champion in the developmental brand’s history.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Breakker revealed his title victory was the first time his father, Rick Steiner, had seen him wrestle.

“It was a surreal moment. I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. It was just unbelievable. It still hasn’t set in yet,” Breakker said. “That was really cool. My dad, it was the first time he’s ever seen me work and he sat front row. It was cool. It was a moment. That’s a moment I’ll cherish forever.”

Before his title match, Breakker made a symbolic entrance, which saw the 24-year-old shatter the black-and-yellow NXT logo. Despite some of the controversy that has arisen from fans upset over the gesture, Breakker clarified that his entrance was not meant to destroy the old NXT. The new NXT Champion sees it as simply representing a shift towards 2.0.

“I don’t think it’s a nail in the coffin or anything like that. We’re just shifting from black and gold to 2.0,” Breakker said. “Tommaso [Ciampa] is going to be around. I’m sure that he and I will cross paths again. That will happen at some point in time whether it’s now or later. It’s going to happen again. I’m looking forward to it. It’s just a shift. Those guys are going to be here. I’m fully aware that they’re here. It ain’t going anywhere.”

Earlier in the build to his title match with Ciampa, the former NXT Champion made reference to another one of Breakker’s relatives, Scott Steiner. Ciampa included a line from Steiner’s infamous math promo during an in-ring segment with Breakker, which Breakker said took him by surprise.

“Hell, I didn’t know. I’ve been kind of wanting to do some of that. Bring some of that back. The math stuff in particular because Scotty does such a great job with it and wrestling fans love it,” Breakker said. “It’s entertaining as heck. I’ve been kind of on the side of wanting to do that more, bring that back, and then he got to use it and I was pissed. I got plenty of material and stuff to pull from, so I’ll be okay.”

