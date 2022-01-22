In an interview with Bleacher Report, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker was asked if he would jump at the opportunity to take part in the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Not only would Breakker do it if given the chance, he’d love to and is hopeful he’ll get the chance.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I’m going,” Breakker said. “That’d be awesome. I’d love to have that opportunity, it’d be freakin’ nuts. I hope it happens.”

Bron Breakker defeated Tomasso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship at NXT 2.0 New Year’s Evil on January 4, and celebrated in the ring afterwards with his father, wrestling legend Rick Steiner. According to Breakker, while he had invited his father to come to the show, he did not know if Steiner would actually show up.

“I didn’t really know he was coming,” Breakker revealed. “I invited him down and said ‘hey, do you want to come to the show?’ He drove down and surprised me. He showed up and it was cool. It was the first time he’s ever seen me work and getting to be a part of it in person. I got to cherish that with my dad and my brother was there, too. It’s one of those things you never forget.”

Bron Breakker also described the reception he got backstage after winning the championship. He revealed that he had a nice moment with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who gave him a congratulatory hug.

“It was a cool reception,” Breakker said. “I gave Shawn a hug and told him thank you. I had a moment with him. My dad was back there and hugged his neck and it was an unbelievable moment. I’ll remember it forever.”

