Top AEW star Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Muscle & Fitness to talk about his health regimen, but also, his career in pro wrestling. His recent bouts with AEW World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page have been hard-hitting affairs. And Bryan admits that his wife, fellow wrestler Brie Bella, was rather uneasy with their bloody rematch on the TBS premiere of Dynamite.

“The last match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, in which I was a bloody mess, she was a little perturbed by that one,” says the American Dragon, laughing. “But she knows that also, I am very conscious of my health.”

Brie will make her return to the ring alongside her sister, Nikki Bella, at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. They will be two of the thirty participants in the women’s Royal Rumble Match, where if they win, they get to face the women’s champion of their choice at WrestleMania.

Danielson notes that Brie is chomping at the bit to get back inside the squared circle. Since she is so thrilled about returning to action, Bryan shares that same sentiment.

“I’m very excited,” he shares. “Mostly, I’m excited because Brie is excited, right? Whenever you love somebody, and they are doing something that makes them happy or makes them excited, you are excited and happy for them.”

It looks as though Bryan Danielson’s next feud in All Elite Wrestling will be against former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. After Mox’s match on AEW Rampage last night, Danielson confronted him and gave a round of applause for the win. Moxley ignored Danielson and walked away, causing Danielson to smirk.

Danielson vs. Moxley was initially scheduled to take place at November’s Full Gear pay-per-view. However, the match was nixed after Moxley entered an inpatient program for alcohol treatment in the first week of November. Danielson went onto defeat Miro in the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

