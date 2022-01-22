It appears Bryan Danielson will be feuding with Jon Moxley going forward. On tonight’s AEW Rampage, Moxley ran into Danielson while making his way through the crowd after his win over Ethan Page.

As seen in the video below, Danielson confronted Moxley and gave him a round of applause for the win. Moxley ignored Danielson and walked away. The segment ended with Danielson smirking.

Danielson vs. Moxley was initially scheduled to take place at November’s Full Gear pay-per-view. However, the match was nixed after Moxley entered an inpatient program for alcohol treatment in the first week of November. Danielson went onto defeat Miro in the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Earlier this week, Bryan Danielson took to Twitter to welcome Moxley back to AEW. Danielson has been off AEW TV since losing to AEW World Champion Hangman Page earlier this month on Dynamite.

What is going on here! It seems as though #TheAmericanDragon has some unresolved business with @jonmoxley?!

⇢ Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/bNx1dM43pz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2022

This is beautiful… welcome back https://t.co/hhXBYhpUzn — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) January 20, 2022

