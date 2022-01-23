Top AEW star Bryan Danielson recently sat down for a conversation with Muscle and Fitness that included a discussion about future opponents he wants to wrestle. Bryan listed a handful of names fans may expect like CM Punk and Sting. But Daniel is just as interested in competing against the rising stars like Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and others.

“I feel better at 40 than I did at 30. I’m super excited, and it’s crazy because it seems like AEW keeps adding people to the roster on a weekly basis. But there’s a lot of matches that I’m really looking forward to,” says Danielson. “I’d really love to wrestle Darby Allen. I’d really love to wrestle Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, MJF, there are all these people, and then there’s like the big one, and I have wrestled him before, but it would be CM Punk. That would be really cool.”

A lot has changed since Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose in WWE, respectively. It was teased this past Friday that a rivalry renewed is on the horizon between the two men. This time, however, Bryan sees the environment they are in will allow them to produce an “unleashed” product for the fans.

“I’d love to wrestle Moxley in this [AEW] scenario, versus the WWE scenario, you know what I mean?” Bryan Danielson said. “Where we are a little bit freer and more unleashed because I think he’s fantastic. There’s one more that would just be super cool for the fans, and for the kid inside of me, and that would be Sting.”

Bryan Danielson remained undefeated for months until his recent rivalry with the current AEW World Champion, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. In a series of two hard-hitting matches, the two men first wrestled to a sixty-minute draw, and then, weeks later, Page defeated Bryan in a bloody rematch.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]