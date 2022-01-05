Chris Jericho has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS premiere.

“TONIGHT for the first time since 1999, @IAmJericho will be on TBS, LIVE on the first #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork and the first #AEWDynamite of 2022! What will Jericho have to say? Tune in at 8/7c to find out!,” AEW tweeted.

Jericho made his AEW return on last week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, saving Santana from a beatdown by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. That came after Garcia and 2point0 defeated Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston. Jericho hit the ring with a baseball bat and fought off the heels, reuniting with Santana and Ortiz. Kingston was frustrated by the return, and had a heated exchange with Jericho until Santana and Ortiz got in between them.

Jericho had been away from AEW for a few weeks while touring the UK with Fozzy. He has not wrestled since The Inner Circle defeated American Top Team, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in a 10-man Street Fight at AEW Full Gear on November 13.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite TBS premiere from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card, along with AEW’s tweet on Jericho:

* Chris Jericho will speak one week after returning

* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF will be in action

* Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho to crown the first-ever AEW TBS Champion

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defend against Jurassic Express

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Bryan Danielson

