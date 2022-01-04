It’s been a wild day for one Kazuchika Okada. The New Japan star won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Shingo Takagi on Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 16, and also revealed to Sports Illustrated that he would love to wrestle AEW stars Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. Fortunately for Okada, one of those AEW talents would love to wrestle him as well.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, CM Punk responded to Kazuchika Okada with the address to the United Center, the site of Punk’s return to wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance back in August. The tweet all but indicated Punk’s mutual interest in wrestling the New Japan star, and also included a Shawshank Redemption gif.

“Here’s my address, come see me here,” Punk tweeted. “1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60612, United States, @rainmakerXokada.”

CM Punk and Kazuchika Okada have never met in the ring, as Okada was still working in Mexico when Punk signed with WWE in 2005. A match between the two, and one between Okada and Bryan Danielson, would now be feasible due to the working relationship between AEW and New Japan. Okada has been brought up on AEW programming over the last few months, and offscreen instructed Rocky Romero to induct the Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander and Wheeler Yuta into Okada’s CHAOS stable.

For now, CM Punk is expected to continue his feud with MJF, despite MJF’s claim that he was moving on from Punk one week ago on Dynamite. As for Kazuchika Okada, he will defend his newly won IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 16, taking on Will Ospreay.

You can see CM Punk’s tweet below.

United States@rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/y5p19szjQl — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 4, 2022

