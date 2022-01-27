AEW star CM Punk says he’s not sure how much longer he has left in the ring, but he will leave it all out there every time he goes.

Punk took to Twitter today and commented on his current run, thanking everyone for their support.

“Everyday I’m in a ring, in front of a live audience, is time I never thought I’d have back. I treat ever second like it’s my last. Not sure how long I have left, but I will leave it all out there. Thanks to everyone who supports,” he wrote.

After being away from pro wrestling for several years, Punk signed with AEW in August 2021, and made his in-ring return at All Out on September 5, defeating Darby Allin. He has worked 10 other matches since then, and is currently undefeated.

CM Punk has been feuding with MJF for a few weeks now. They will headline next week’s AEW Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Stay tuned for more on Punk. You can see his full tweet below:

