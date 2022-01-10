AEW star Cody Rhodes recently spoke with ComicBook.com, where he spoke about his recent match with Andrade El Idolo. The two men competed on Dynamite in a street fight, which ended with an epic spot. Cody and Andrade went through a burning table for the finish, but he admitted it was a dumb idea.

“I’m going to try and keep my language somewhat clean,” he said. (h/t to CombicBook.com) “But (that was) maybe the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. But man, it was cool. Dumb, but also what a good image in terms of that’s how we do Dynamite.”

When AEW was previously in Atlanta, Cody Rhodes competed against Wardlow inside of a steel cage. That match saw him launch off the top of the cage with an epic moonsault. This time, it was a burning table spot. However, for Cody, it was not about just topping himself.

“That specific incident wasn’t so much about topping myself,” Cody Rhodes claimed. “I just hate in wrestling when you’ll hear, “Oh, it’s a street fight. It’s a Falls Count Anywhere match or whatever,” and then it’s just Basic Betty, it’s checking boxes versus actually taking that level of danger into account. And that’s what I wanted to do.”

Cody Rhodes went on to talk about how he wanted to make sure people knew that the stipulation meant something. He hoped that the burning table spot proved that, so fans will know what to expect.

“I wanted to make sure people know that, if there’s a Street Fight on AEW, it’s a Street Fight. It’s going to leave you with a lasting memory,” he said. “And, ultimately, I think we did that.”

