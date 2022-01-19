Wrestling legend DDP spoke with Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri today for The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the AEW roster. Giri asked the WWE Hall of Famer to handpick three AEW stars he would take to WWE if he was in charge of doing so. The first on his list would be MJF, who he praised for his commitment to being a heel.

“If you were going to take three people from AEW, and bring them over to WWE, who would they be? Number one for me would be MJF,” DDP revealed. “MJF, since the moment I met him, and I met him as he was coming into AEW, I didn’t know his work before that. But hanging with him for 10 minutes, I had never met anyone like that. That lived the gimmick like he did, his commitment to being a heel.”

DDP made it clear his second pick has fans in the palm of her hands right now. He also noted that behind the scenes she is a sweetheart, and he hopes that she stays humble.

“My next pick would be the doctor. I think that Britt, to watch her grow as a character, knows how to keep the people in the palm of her hand, be a babyface, but not. She walks the line of the babyface-heel as good as you can walk it,” DDP claimed. “She ain’t ever going to put you over for clapping or cheering for her, you’re supposed to be.

“That’s her character, and it’s interesting because in the back when I met her a few times, and, she was already on her way, super humble, super sweetheart. As long as she stays like that, which I am sure she will because that’s Adam Cole’s girl. You can’t have two better people in the business to rub off of, that iron sharpens iron thing. They’re both really, really great.”

When it comes to his final selection, DDP named a current free agent as the man he would take to WWE. The Hall Of Famer pointed out that particular talent never got an opportunity in WWE, which is why he would pick him.

“My third pick would be Cody. And my pick would be Cody because they never let him have an opportunity there. They gave him, in the beginning, the thing with Orton and stuff, with Ted DiBiase’s son, yeah, that put him in a spot, but they popped him right to the middle. You’ve got to respect Cody Rhodes on a s--t ton of levels.

“But the number one was when nobody was leaving WWE, he asked for his release. He was making a minimum of $500,000 a year and asked for his release. Why? Because he knew he was a top guy, he knew. Tell me a guy who talks better than him? I’m not saying he’s the absolute best, but who’s better than him? They may be just as good, but there’s not a lot of them guys.”

