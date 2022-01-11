Impact star Deonna Purrazzo seemingly has no interest in crossing over to the WWE, albeit for one night.

On Monday, a fan suggested that The Virtuosa should enter the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant. Purrazzo responded bluntly with, “Nah.”

Purrazzo was released on April 15, 2020 by WWE, after spending nearly two years with the company. During her stint as an NXT Superstar, Purrazzo was rarely featured on TV. In a recent interview, Purrazzo admitted that she was lost in the shuffle because of WWE hoarding too much talent.

“You just saw so many people come into NXT,” Purrazzo recalled. “I was signed with you know, Keith Lee and Io Shirai and there was a ton of people in my class. And there just came a point where okay, people also just aren’t being called up. So people are staying in NXT for three years, four years, five years, and at no point are new spots opening up. So there was someone like me, who, and I think people thought I deserved to be the champion or whatever, and I never thought that, I just thought I deserve to be something in some capacity.”

As noted, Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be an entrant in the annual battle royal, and there have been reports of WWE considering another “Forbidden Door” entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

You can see Deonna Purrazzo’s tweet below.

