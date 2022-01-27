Dylan Postl, former WWE Superstar better known to fans as Hornswoggle or Swoggle, weighed in on the recent criticism directed towards the new Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs live-action Disney remake which is set to be released in 2023. The film will star Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as Evil Queen.

Game of Thrones actor, Peter Dinklage, took aim at Disney for what he called a “f*cking backwards” live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film.

Dinklage, who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, took shots saying that Disney should have stepped back and reassessed the movie project. He accused the company of double standards by attending to racial diversity in its cast [by casting Rachel Zegler, a Latino actress, with the Snow White role] but falling back on other damaging stereotypes.

“You’re progressive in one way but you’re still making that f*cking backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave,” Dinklage said. “What the f*ck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Dylan Postl, on the back of his appearance at The Wrld on GCW event at Hammerstein Ballroom this past weekend, spoke with TMZ about Dinklage’s comments.

“Here’s my issues,” Dylan said. “My issue with everything Peter Dinklage just said with this whole situation about Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and the remake coming. It’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It’s not Snow White and the seven normal-sized humans like every other movie. This is a fairytale. A remake of a fairytale and this is also giving seven dwarfs, people, real-life people, actors, a chance to star in a movie in a role that is fit for them. Literally, fit for them.

“The issue at hand is, by saying this, he’s doing something worse for the dwarf and the little people community. He’s trying to take roles away. It really blows my mind. The whole woke thing, you’re going too far, in my opinion. It’s just too far, it’s too much to try and change something that doesn’t need to be changed. There’s nothing wrong with how dwarfs were portrayed.

“He had no problem with being cast as a dwarf in Elf. That whole situation, that paycheck cleared just fine. When he was in Game of Thrones, he had absolutely no issue with that role when he was cast for a dwarf. That paycheck cleared just fine. Now this all of a sudden is crazy. This needs to be changed for the current culture? Come on, now.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ with an h/t to Wrestling Inc.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]