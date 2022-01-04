A new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero is planned to premiere later this year.

ITV Studios is currently working on producing a documentary on Guerrero’s life and career, according to PWInsider. The special will be a part of the “Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” documentary series.

The documentary will be a 60-minute biography on Guerrero’s life and pro wrestling career, with a focus on the last few years of his life before he passed away at the age of 38 on November 13, 2005.

The “Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” has produced similar docs on Chris Benoit and WWE Hall of Famers Chyna and Randy Savage in the past.

The Guerrero documentary is scheduled to be released later this year some time, and will air on ITV in Europe, and Reelz in the United States.

Stay tuned for more.

