During a recent conversation with Yahoo! Sports, AEW’s Eddie Kingston gave his opinion on All Elite Wrestling’s current state as they sign more and more talent to their roster. For Eddie, he welcomes any and all newcomers because, in the end, it will push him to grow as a competitor.

“Sign everybody,” Kingston stated. “This is my thinking. If you bring in all of these guys, it makes me step up my game. If I step up my game, it leads to a better product. A better product means more people will watch and more people will talk about AEW. That’s what we all should do. Some people don’t think that way and it’s on them, but they’ll be left behind. It’s nobody’s fault but their own. At the end of the day, if I’m pushing myself and everybody is pushing themselves, it’s good TV and AEW gets bigger.

“I always want AEW to do better, to grow,” Kingston added. “This is the best job I’ve had. I’ve been doing pro wrestling for 20 years. I spent all of my 20s and 30s in this great sport and I’m not trying to have this place be ruined by anybody. I’ll let it be known or not talk to you.”

And once Kingston feels he has overcome AEW’s best, both new and old, he has his sights set on finally winning the AEW World Championship.

“I need to be satisfied,” Kingston said. “I want the championship because that’s what we all go for. The whole point of being in this is to win a championship. If your whole purpose is to be mediocre, don’t come near me because I want to be a champion. If I don’t get it, then I have to be satisfied with myself.”

Kingston’s next scheduled match will be a trios no holds barred match on AEW Rampage, where he teams with Santana & Ortiz to take on Daniel Garcia & Team 2point0. The show will be taped this Wednesday from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, right after the AEW Dynamite TBS premiere goes off the air. Rampage will air one night before AEW’s Battle of The Belts on TNT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]