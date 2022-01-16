After recently making his Impact Wrestling debut, Charlie Haas has signed on to work multiple dates with Pacific Northwest indie promotion, Prestige Wrestling. In the announcement post, Prestige promises that further updates including his opponents will be released shortly.

“BREAKING NEWS: @CharlieHaas has locked into a multi-date deal with Prestige Wrestling for select events in 2022,” Prestige Wrestling’s Twitter writes. “We will have more updates, including his first opponents soon! http://prestigewrestling.net

As noted, Haas made his Impact debut last week, interrupting Josh Alexander and challenging him to a match. That indeed led to a match between the two later in the show, and correspondents noted that Haas was taken away on a stretcher by the conclusion. You can click here for our original report on the match.

Haas explained what happened in a follow-up statement on Twitter the next morning, citing an unfortunate slip and concussion as the reason for his hospital visit.

“I’d like to start by thanking all the great wrestling fans for their reaction to my debut at the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings this weekend,” Charlie wrote. “It was an outstanding experience with a great company. Unfortunately, during what was an incredible match with Josh Alexander, I suffered a concussion after slipping while heading into the corner. Per the video attached in this thread, my head caught Josh’s knee & the rope almost simultaneously in one of those freak wrestling accidents you can’t explain. I want to thank the GREAT Impact management & roster for the care & attention they showed me after the incident. I can’t say enough good things & I truly look forward to working with them again in the near future. I just wanted everyone to know I will be just fine, and contrary to some reports, Charlie Haas is Not Dead. (Shirt coming soon)

“In fact, this appearance with Impact has lit a new fire in me. So for the first time in over 5 years, I will be taking bookings nationally in 2022,” Haas added. “There are a ton of crazy & unique matchups happening these days & I want to be a part of it all. We will have more information on this in the coming days, but for the time being you can email [email protected] or reach out to Kurt Zamora on Twitter @KTankZamora for more information. You’re about to see a lot more of Charlie Haas.

Thank you again for your support & concern. God Bless!

Sincerely,

Charlie Haas"

