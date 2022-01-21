Prior to his return to AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night, Jon Moxley’s return to wrestling was announced for GCW The Wrld On GCW, taking place from the Hammerstein Ballroom. The match will be Moxley’s first since leaving for several months to enter alcohol rehabilitation, and some have wondered why his GCW return was announced before his AEW return.

In an interview with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN, GCW owner and promoter Brett Lauderdale talked about what went into the decision to announce Jon Moxley for The Wrld On GCW before his AEW return. While he couldn’t divulge every detail, Lauderdale boiled it down to Moxley wanting to be in GCW, having the ability to do what he wants, and AEW respecting him and what he wants to do.

“Obviously, a lot that went into that, and probably parts of it that I probably can’t talk about, or I shouldn’t talk about, just out of respect to all parties,” Lauderdale said. “But I think the bottom line here is that Mox wants to be here. He wanted and wants to be a part of this show. He is the GCW champion, and he cares about GCW. So, you know, I think he’s in a position where he’s earned the ability to do a lot of the things that he wants to do, obviously.

“AEW most definitely respects that, and they respect Mox. It was unusual circumstances that put it all in this position. It’s just one of those things. You got to call it on the fly. Of course, we defer to Mox, and we defer to AEW. He’s contracted to AEW. He’s not contracted to GCW, so certain things have to happen for it to happen. Mox wanted to be here, and here he is.”

Jon Moxley will headline GCW The Wrld On GCW this Sunday, defending the GCW World Championship against former rival Homicide. Before that, he will make his AEW return tonight at AEW Rampage, where he’ll take on “All Ego” Ethan Page in singles action.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit DAZN and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]