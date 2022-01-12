WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is riding high this week after his college alumni, the Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football National Championships. In a new interview with TMZ, he expresses how he hopes his son, Gage Goldberg, follows in his footsteps and attends the University Of Georgia.

“To have another Goldberg at the University of Georgia — first and foremost, hopefully, they take another Goldberg there. But yeah, I think it would be a dream, not only of mine as a father and as a parent, but I think it would be a dream of his too. He’s gone to Kirby Smart’s football camp for a number of years and that’s not going to stop anytime soon. He’s got two more years of high school and his complete goal, his number one goal right now is to be a Georgia Bulldog.”

Gage got a taste of what performing as a pro wrestler is like when he was involved in Goldberg and Bobby Lashley’s storyline in Summer 2021. Goldberg noted how incorporating Gage into WWE storylines early may give him individual opportunities someday in the future.

“I inserted him into the program [against Bobby Lashley] so that I could provide him, we could provide him with opportunities that not many kids get. If that is a path that he would like to follow, then we would be behind him 100%. It’s just giving him options for the future, that’s all that it is.”

On the subject of his own in-ring career, Goldberg repeated how he still has one match guaranteed in his contract. Whoever may be the unfortunate victim, Goldberg promises that they will be “going down for good” whenever he returns.

“There is one more match currently on the contract. And I don’t know who, I don’t know when, I don’t know where, all I know is if it’s my last match, somebody is going down for good.”

