Jackson Krule of The Players’ Tribune has shared several behind-the-scenes photos from this week’s AEW Dynamite TBS premiere held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Among the photos are a few graphic shots of a bloodlied Bryan Danielson following his match against AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

Page retained his title by hitting his Buckshot Lariat finisher, a few weeks after battling to a Time Limit Draw against Danielson. There’s no word yet on whether AEW has plans for a third bout between the wrestlers.

As noted, AEW has announced two title matches for Saturday’s Battle of The Belts special. Page will not be defending his title during the one-hour TNT special held at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

You can click here to see the album of the backstage photos, including a shot of Adam Cole & Britt Baker sharing a kiss, Tony Khan & CM Punk in conversation, and Brian Pillman Jr. preparing for his match against Malakai Black.

Bryan Danielson after his match last night 😳😳😳 (via @JacksonKrule) pic.twitter.com/qa2YKtJKaV — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) January 7, 2022

Last night, @AEW Dynamite was live from the Prudential Center. From a “cowboy sh*t” classic to @Jade_Cargill’s big moment and more, The Players’ Tribune was there for all of the action. Take a look at some exclusive images we captured behind the scenes. https://t.co/NyDoIIqQNl pic.twitter.com/TjnD8IoC1y — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 6, 2022

