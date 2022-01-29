AEW has announced a Grudge Match for next week’s Rampage on TNT.

It was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage that the February 4 episode will feature Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez.

Rosa and Martinez have been feuding in AEW for a few weeks now, since Martinez cost Rosa her match against Jade Cargill in the AEW TBS Title Tournament on December 29 during the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite. Cargill advanced and went on to become the inaugural champion. Martinez attacked Rosa in making her return to the company that night, but has not wrestled any matches since then. Rosa has worked three AEW Dark matches since that night, but this will be her first match on Dynamite or Rampage since the attack.

Rosa and Martinez actually wrestled back on December 12 at the Warrior Wrestling #17 event in Tinley Park, IL. That match saw Rosa retain her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title over Martinez. They also did battle at WrestleCade Revenge on November 27 in Winston-Salem, NC, in a Triple Threat that also included AAA Reina de Reinas & ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and at 2CW’s Older, Fatter, Balder event on October 1 in Syracuse, NY. Rosa won both of those matches.

AEW confirmed Rosa vs. Martinez with the video package seen below.

The February 4 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT will be taped next Wednesday, February 2, from he Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The only other match announced for the episode as of this writing is FTW Champion Ricky Starks defending against Jay Lethal.

Stay tuned for more.

The animosity @ThunderRosa22 and @RealMMartinez has reached fever-pitch levels. Who walks away with the W next Friday at #AEWRampage? Tune in to TNT at 10/9c to find out! pic.twitter.com/eNV5nngyl1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022

