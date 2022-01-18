WWE recently teased the idea of a title vs. title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. However, the reality is that both titles being on the line at a potential WWE WrestleMania 38 encounter is not the current plan.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer answered a mailbag question about a recent segment where WWE pushed the possibility of them competing with both titles on the line. This occurred in their SmackDown confrontation when Reigns returned after having COVID-19. However, Meltzer was told there are no plans for that to actually happen.

Instead, it was just done at the time because they both happened to have the belts, therefore it made sense to tease it. However, that isn’t the direction that WWE is going with this storyline.

It has been reported numerous times that Brock Lesnar facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 is the idea. For that to happen without both titles being on the line, one of them will have to drop their respective belt between now and then. Both men are in championship matches at the Royal Rumble later this month, which could provide that opportunity.

Roman Reigns will be defending the Universal Championship against his former Shield partner Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will be putting the WWE Title on the line in singles action against Bobby Lashley during the show.

Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas recently with The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the possibility of a title vs. title match taking place. He believes that it would make the singular championship mean even more than the two existing ones already do.

“The big story on SmackDown was Roman and Brock. You can continue that leading up to WrestleMania. Like you said, title vs title, a huge unification match,” Jimmy teased. “That makes that championship mean so much more. Then this one champion can basically go to both brands and be a special champion, you don’t see him every week. I know people will say, ‘we want to see our champion more.’ Your champion should be special. You should only see him sporadically. That makes you want to see him that much more. At least in theory.”

