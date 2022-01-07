Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. During the interview, he spoke about Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19. This ruled him out of Day 1, but for Jimmy, the concern was all about Roman as a man, not a wrestler.

“It’s funny because I know a lot of people when they hear news like this they think, ‘oh, how is this going to affect the card? How is this going to affect the storylines going forward?’ For me, it was, ‘oh my goodness, Roman Reigns and his situation, especially being immunocompromised, you know?’ I just want what is best for Roman Reigns,” Jimmy said. “And I just want him to get better and feel better and get past this so he can do what he loves to do and what we love to see him do.

“I am thinking about the man as opposed to the wrestler Roman Reigns,” he stated. “That was the first thing that hit me, then of course afterward you start thinking about how do they get past this and how do they move forward. But for me, it’s more about thinking about the man Roman Reigns.”

Roman missing the PPV led to Brock Lesnar being in the WWE Championship match, which he went on to win. However, initially, Jimmy Korderas liked the idea of inserting The Beast into the main event.

“I liked the idea of inserting him in this because it gave him a prominent role. Especially when you advertise someone like a Brock Lesnar, a superstar like that,” he added. “Putting him in that situation, I thought to myself the first thing, ‘good call because you can put him in there, he doesn’t have to win the match. There are many ways to get out of this without compromising Brock Lesnar. He doesn’t have to be the one to eat the pin and that stuff. It could be KO, it could be Seth, it could be anybody else.’”

Right now WWE has both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns holding the top titles. Jimmy Korderas believes that this could lead to a title unification match at WrestleMania. This is something that he feels would make the champion more special.

“The big story on SmackDown was Roman and Brock. You can continue that leading up to WrestleMania. Like you said, title vs title, a huge unification match,” Jimmy teased. “That makes that championship mean so much more. Then this one champion can basically go to both brands and be a special champion, you don’t see him every week. I know people will say, ‘we want to see our champion more.’ Your champion should be special, you should only see him sporadically. That makes you want to see him that much more. At least in theory.”

