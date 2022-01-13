Impact Wrestling has announced a big Champion vs. Champion match for Thursday’s post-Hard To Kill episode.

Thursday’s Impact will see AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo go up against ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C, and both titles will be on the line.

Purrazzo vs. Rok-C was taped on Sunday in Dallas, Texas. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Purrazzo has been AAA Reina de Reinas Champion since defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXIX on August 14 of last year. Rok-C became the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion by defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of a 15-woman tournament back at Death Before Dishonor XVIII on September 12. Purrazzo has not wrestled for ROH since losing to Kelly Klein at the May 13, 2018 ROH TV tapings, and has not wrestled for AAA since winning the title, which was just her second bout for AAA. This will be Rok-C’s debut match for Impact and AAA. She has not wrestled since retaining her title over Holidead on the December 24 edition of ROH TV.

Impact has also announced the singles debut of “Speedball” Mike Bailey for Thursday’s show. He will wrestle Jake Something. Bailey made his Impact debut on the Hard To Kill Pre-show, defeating Laredo Kid, Chris Bey and Ace Austin in a Fatal 4 Way.

Thursday’s Before The Impact episode at 7pm ET will feature Mathew Rehwoldt vs. Black Taurus. The Impact In 60 episode at 10pm ET will feature the greatest matches and moments of The Hardys in Impact.

