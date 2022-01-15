A ROH World Title match has been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV.

As noted, this week’s Impact episode featured a backstage segment where Steve Maclin accused ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham of turning his back on the company, and being involved with the ROH Rogue Group of invaders, but Gresham insisted he has nothing to do with the heels from ROH. This led a challenge being issued for next week, and Gresham saying he would ask ROH officials to make the match, and make it with ROH Pure Rules.

Impact later confirmed Maclin vs. Gresham for next Thursday night, with the title on the line. The match will be held under ROH Pure Rules. This will be Gresham’s second title defense in Impact as he retained over Chris Sabin at Hard To Kill last Saturday.

Impact has also announced the in-ring debut of former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas for next week’s show. He will face Josh Alexander.

This week’s Impact saw Haas interrupt an in-ring promo by Alexander, who threatened to leave if he didn’t receive a title shot from Impact World Champion Moose. Alexander was then interrupted by Haas. Alexander accepted Haas’ challenge for next week, but the segment ended with security separating the two grapplers.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a recent statement from Haas on suffering an injury during the match with Alexander, and his future in pro wrestling. The statement includes spoilers.

Next week’s Impact will also feature Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green, plus Heath and Rhino vs. Joe Doering and Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows. Gallows’ partner Karl Anderson will be on commentary for the bout. Havok and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne was teased but not officially announced for next week.

Next week’s Impact was taped last Sunday in Dallas. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few related shots from this week’s Impact:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]