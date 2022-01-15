As we’ve noted, independent wrestler “Son of the Sun” Leo Sparrow (Nick Sanders) was squashed by Omos in a singles match earlier this week on WWE RAW.

In a rare occurrence, Sparrow also appeared on AEW Rampage this week. As seen below, he was spotted in The Acclaimed’s music video dissing Sting and Darby Allin. Sparrow trained with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens at Brian Myers and Pat Buck’s Create A Pro Wrestling Academy in Long Island, NY.

Sparrow becomes one of the few wrestlers in history to appear on two national wrestling shows in the same week. The wrestler took to Twitter to confirm the same.

As noted, Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

You can see Leo Sparrow at the 28-second mark and 40-second mark in the video below.

The diss track we didn't know we needed…and didn't necessarily ask for?? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/bGz2Pwr398 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 15, 2022

