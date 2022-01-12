During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy spoke about Edge and his version of The Brood’s entrance he’s been using. The Rated-R Superstar used the entrance at this past SummerSlam, also using it at WWE Day One for his match against The Miz.

“I popped like a little kid when Edge came out at this past SummerSlam with that first little bit of the Brood entrance, with the fire,” Jeff Hardy said. “I never felt so cool until he came up from that elevator through the fire.”

Matt Hardy also spoke about The Brood and the lead star of the group Gangrel. During their feud with Edge and Christian leading into the first-ever Tag Team Ladder match at No Mercy 1999, Gangrel aligned himself with Matt and Jeff Hardy over his former Brood members. Hardy talked about WWE splitting off Gangrel’s involvement in the feud between the two teams and talked about their No Mercy match being highlighted around the managerial duties of Terri Runnels.

“To the best of my knowledge, I remember Gangrel was sad that we were beating him up,” Hardy said. “I think he liked being with one of the teams, he fits good but I think he was okay to go on his own. I do know Edge and Christian didn’t think they fit with Terri [Runnels] at all and I’m pretty sure we were just like down for whatever.

“We were very different personalities, it’s not like we fit together or went together at all but we did what we could to make it work. I remember Terri was actively trying to come up with spots where we looked like a unit which I appreciated from her end.”

