On this week’s episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, AEW Commentator, Jim Ross, sat down to discuss the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 1997 with host Paul Bromwell.

Back during this period, Bret “The Hitman” Hart was scripted to deliver a somewhat homophobic promo. Jim Ross revealed who was behind the idea.

“It certainly was Vince, and Shawn had Vince’s endorsement. Shawn had a free pass and Vince kept Shawn happy, as happy as he could,” Jim Ross explained. “So, you know, that was basically Vince, Vince knew what he wanted there. And whether it was good or bad, that was what he wanted. Bret tried to make it work and tweak some of the creative so that he could, at least, tolerate it in his own mind.

“A lot of guys are just uncomfortable with the homosexual issues. And now, today, in today’s world you would say, ‘well, how could that be such a big deal?’ It shouldn’t have ever been such a big deal. Someone’s sexual preference is what that is, that’s their sexual preference. Today, you wouldn’t say much about it. Good Lord, look at AEW, we have a very diverse roster and so that’s where we are with that.”

On the subject of AEW, Jim Ross discussed the inaugural TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, and her current rise and development in Tony Khan’s promotion.

“I said, ‘you’ve got a lot of work to do’,” Jim Ross began. “Talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘you know, in basketball, a sport you did really well in, you gotta learn things that go along with the game, for example, in basketball you gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you gotta learn how to do that are critical in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, doing crisp strikes, not being stupid, that type thing’. She’s really smart and she wants to be really, really good.

“She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So you gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, that’s not going to happen overnight, I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to be good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.

“When she walked up that stage with her little girl in her arms, that got me. That’s real, it got me and I was really proud for her in that moment. You know, being a single mom, even though her ex was there, it was cool that he supported the mom and the little girl even though they’re not together any longer. So, yeah, that was the moment for me that kind of defined Jade and started separating her from the pack. Having a child made her a little more real,” JR said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]