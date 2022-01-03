Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas was a guest on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. During the interview, he reflected on WWE’s Day 1 main event as Big E lost the WWE Championship. Jimmy confessed he didn’t expect the New Day star to be the man who got pinned in the match.

“I didn’t expect it to be Big E,” Jimmy admitted. “At first, I was kind of like, ‘oh, I don’t know about this.’ But then as I watched it back, Big E did eat two big F5’s. So, for lack of a better term he had an F10. Again, the way Big E has been presented as champion, in my opinion, did him no favors. I don’t know how to explain it any better than that.

“He wasn’t, for lack of a better term, booked the way I thought Big E should be,” he stated. “He should have been a strong babyface champion, and he was more of a fun babyface champion as opposed to anything else.”

Jimmy Korderas then discussed the future of Big E after his loss. The veteran referee doesn’t believe he will be champion in the near future. However, he does think a move to the blue brand could happen in order to feud with The Bloodline.

“Maybe down the road, but I don’t see it happening in the near future,” Jimmy stated. “What I can see happening possibly, is him going back over to SmackDown and kind of reuniting with his brothers. Having the New Day with Big E as maybe a foil for Roman Reigns.

“You’ve still got Kofi and Xavier battling The Usos. Because, as we saw on Saturday night, what a match, my goodness,” Jimmy said. “People complaining about, ‘well, WWE doesn’t give a ‘you know what’ about tag team wrestling.’ Then we get a match like that and we go, ‘wow. Someone cares about tag team wrestling and it’s The Usos and New Day.’ Maybe it’s the NewDay vs. The Bloodline, we don’t know.”

However, when it comes to SmackDown and Raw, Jimmy Korderas believes the red branded is loaded up on star power at the moment. This is especially the case after Brock Lesnar became the WWE Champion.

“It definitely looks like Raw right now has the bigger star power roster, let’s put it that way. Especially with Brock as your champion,” Jimmy added. “Because, like I said before, and I hate to put it this way, Brock is the biggest superstar in the company right now from a casual fan standpoint.

“As someone that outside of hardcore fans, everybody knows who Brock Lesnar is, you know what I mean? Some people may not know who a Big E is,” Jimmy admitted. “Again, that’s no disrespect to Big E. But to your point, Raw looks more stacked than SmackDown right now.”

