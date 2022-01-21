JTG isn’t sure if WWE will do anything more to honor the memory of his late, former tag team partner Shad Gaspard but he sounds hopeful that the company will do something in the future.

“That company, I really don’t know,” JTG told SO CATCH By Hal. “It’s weird. They have like, a weird, weird way of doing things, so I don’t even know if they would do it or not. Induct him into the Hall Of Fame, if they would Cryme Tyme into the Hall Of Fame, or if they even give Shad the Warrior Award. This is all, again like I said, this is politics.”

Gaspard drowned last May off the coast of Venice Beach, California. Authorities say he was caught in a strong rip current while swimming with his son. According to the first responding lifeguard, Gaspard saved his son’s life by instructing the lifeguard to help his son first.

WWE issued a statement following Gaspard’s death, acknowledging his heroic final act. They also aired a tribute graphic on SmackDown and NXT. JTG said he was pleasantly surprised by the gestures.

“I was just surprised they even did one,” JTG recalled. “So I’m cool with what they did. Yeah.”

JTG and Shad Gaspard had memorable runs in WWE as the tag team Cryme Tyme. They made their debut on Monday Night Raw in late 2006.

The tag team was dissolved in 2010 and WWE released Gaspard weeks later. JTG recalled speaking with him after he was let go.

“I was disappointed because that was also my tag team partner and my best friend,” JTG said. “My best friend and brother, so I was sad to see him out of a job. But I knew that he would bounce back and he’d be alright because he had bigger dreams and aspirations outside of wrestling.”

Shad Gaspard pursued acting after his release from WWE. He was able to secure a number of roles in film and television roles. He also did motion capture work for video games.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit SO CATCH By Hal with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]