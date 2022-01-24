Kevin Owens is ready to step in the ring with Rey Mysterio.

In a recent interview, the master of the 619 noted he has “been keeping a close eye” on Owens for a while now, and expressed interest in squaring off against him one-on-one in the near future. Owens responded to Mysterio’s wishes with a simple tweet.

“Hell yeah!” Owens wrote. “Let’s do it.”

Owens and Mysterio have worked together in the past, but never in a singles capacity. Recently, Owens and Mysterio made up half the field in a Fatal 4-Way match alongside Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Outside of being co-workers, Kevin Owens has actually been a fan of Mysterio’s for a long time. The two teamed up on occasion in the summer of 2020, when both Owens and Mysterio found themselves feuding with Seth Rollins.

“I’d say I spent 80% of this year sporting various Rey Mysterio shirts. I’m wearing one right now, in fact. With a mask, of his mask!” Owens wrote in a July 2020 tweet. “I really can’t overstate how much of an honor it was to team with Rey on #WWERaw. This pic of us from last year will always be a favorite of mine.”

Both Owens and Mysterio currently wrestle for Monday Night RAW, where Owens has formed an on-and-off alliance with the aforementioned Rollins. Rey spends most of his time on the red brand tagging with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Owens and Mysterio have yet to truly cross paths since Rey was drafted back to Monday nights this past fall, but if both men are to get their wishes, that could be coming sooner rather than later.

You can see Owens’ response to Mysterio’s match comments below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]