WWE 2K22 makes dream matches digitally possible, but for cover star Rey Mysterio, one of his fantasy bouts can still happen in reality.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Mysterio pointed to one of Monday Night RAW’s top stars as someone he’s hoping to step in the ring with.

“I’ve been keeping a close eye on Kevin Owens,” Mysterio. “He and I have never clashed one-on-one. It’s always been in a Four-Way – not too long ago, with Seth, and Finn, and myself. But Kevin Owens is a guy that I’ve had my eyes on.”

Beyond the Prizefighter, Mysterio also pointed to another former NXT Champion that he’s hoping to mix it up with in due time.

“Finn Balor is another guy that I would love to go out there and just compete [with] one-on-one,” Mysterio said. “Those two guys are definitely at the top of my list right now.”

While Mysterio has appeared on WWE video game covers before, notably alongside four other superstars in SmackDown vs. RAW 2011, WWE 2K22 is the first time the luchador will stand alone as the poster boy.

“It is something that is very special to me,” Mysterio said. “Because of all the years I put into this business, a lot of the feedback that I get back from fans is, ‘Rey, you’re one of my favorite superstars that I love to pick when I play WWE 2K,’ Mysterio said. “So to hear that and now be on the cover this is it.”

Rey added that landing the cover spot now was perfect timing, as the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion admitted he is approaching the twilight of his career.

“I think it is a great time for me too because I don’t know how many years I have left in this career,” Mysterio said. “This timing was right on point and just put the cherry on top.”

