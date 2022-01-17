WWE 2K22 is set to release this March 2022, and fans are finally getting their first glimpse at the colorful cover of the game.

As seen in the images below, TechnikNews revealed that former WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio is featured on the cover of the game. There will be two different versions — the standard and deluxe edition, with different images for each one. There is also reportedly an edition one step above the Deluxe Edition titled “The nWo 4-life edition”, but it’s undetermined if Rey Mysterio will also be featured on that cover of the game.

The report also adds that WWE is offering 3-day early access for individuals that pre-order the game starting March 8. If you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game, you also receive the Undertaker Immortal DLC (downloadable content) pack, and the season pass to the game. Season passes typically give you the majority of the DLC as it is released over time.

The Undertaker Immortal pack is described to include, “Three additional Undertaker personas, three additional Undertaker personas: Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker, Boneyard Match Undertaker, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, and MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses.”

We also previously noted how General Manager mode (now called MyGM Mode) will be making its return to the game after over a decade of being omitted. WWE also released a trailer for the game this past February along with a press release that gave further insight to the various modes and features offered. You can see that trailer at this link.

“* Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they’ll feel the difference;

* New Controls: The updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme hits different this year. Configured to ensure that players have more control over every move, in every situation, WWE 2K22 is easy to pick up and play, while still allowing for high-skill expression;

* Stunning Graphics: Simply put, WWE 2K22 boasts the best-ever graphics of the WWE 2K Scanning and animations are executed using the same industry-leading process as Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K franchise and the team overhauled lighting and relit the game from the ground up;

* Immersive Presentation: The most dynamic entry in the series to date will take players out of the crowd and into the ring, creating an authentic WWE feeling throughout the game;

* New WWE 2K Showcase: Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments;

* MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment;

* MyFACTION: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates;

* MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERs;

* Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more;

* Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at anytime and anywhere in the world.”

You can see the full cover reveal below:

Let's continue with exclusive Information:

3-Day Early Access Available March 8th.

The WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition contains everything that is included in the WWE 2K22 Standard Edition, PLUS: the Undertaker Immortal Pack and the Season Pass. — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

The WWE 2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack includes three additional Undertaker personas: Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker, Boneyard Match Undertaker, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, and MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses. — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

Well okay, that's everything I got for now. If anyone has more information he would like to share anonymously, shoot me a DM. 📮 — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

Exclusive first look at the #W2K22 Cover, pre-order soon pic.twitter.com/d7BhmgbrKk — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]