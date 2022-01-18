Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has accomplished many impressive feats during his time with WWE. However, one title that has eluded him since arriving is the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Owens previously mentioned how he would love to win the titles with his longtime frenemy, Sami Zayn, and he repeated that statement in a recent interview with Give Me Sport. But along with Sami, Owens is also open to the possibility of becoming Tag Champions with another former WWE Universal Champion — Finn Balor.

“I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt,” Owens said. “If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami Zayn, but I think Finn Balor would be a great partner for me, too. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick. It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right other than either of those two. I think we could tell some great stories.”

Owens recently signed a new three-year contract with WWE, and has been involved in the WWE Championship picture while also aligning with Seth Rollins. On this past week’s RAW, Owens seemingly started a new program with United States Champion, Damian Priest. This led to a match between the two WWE stars that concluded with Kevin Owens as the victor.

