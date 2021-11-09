Kevin Owens recently spoke with talkSPORT where he discussed possibly having a run as a Tag Team Champion in WWE. It is something he has yet to achieve, but he admitted that he’d like to do it, and revealed the man he thinks it should happen with.

“I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt,” Owens admitted. “If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami [Zayn] but it doesn’t seem like our trajectories are going to line up that way.”

Of course, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have teamed up at various points throughout their wrestling careers, including within WWE. The two men were even able to have a tag team match together at WrestleMania 34 when they faced the returning Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon.

However, Sami isn’t the only wrestler on the WWE roster that he would be interested in potentially holding tag team gold with. That’s because there is another former NXT Superstar that KO believes would make a great partner.

“Otherwise, I think Finn Balor would be a great partner for me. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right, but those two guys definitely do.”