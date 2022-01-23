Killer Kross was a dominant, two-time NXT Champion. But his run on WWE’s main roster was brief and eventually ended with his release from the company last November. Still, Kross looks back on his time in WWE as a learning experience.

“I learned so much in my entire experience with that company, with NXT and the main roster,” Kross told the Wrassle Rap podcast. “I feel like a more complete version of myself actually going through that entire experience. There were different challenges on the main roster than there were in NXT.

“One of them, and this might not translate to a lot of people but this is like, just having your times changed when you’re out there. And that happened pretty frequently. Having the confidence to go out there and perform live while the entire world is watching, and change things on the fly when somebody else’s life is completely in your hands. There’s just a lot going on.”

Killer Kross has expressed his disappointment with some of the decisions made for his character on the main roster, specifically, a change to his ring attire. Kross says he trusts that fans know his struggles on WWE’s main roster were not necessarily his own doing.

“I knew that people were going to understand, this is not a misstep of my accord,” Kross explained. “I didn’t really inherit the situation as, say, I walked out on the indies as Psycho Doink the Clown. Like, imagine Sid Vicious with the Doink Mask on and just walking out and people are going, ‘What’s going on here?’ You know what I mean? Like, you’re on the independents so you can’t be like, ‘You know, somebody told me to do it.’ It was your idea, and with this particular situation wasn’t and I knew that was going to be very transparent.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Wrassle Rap podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

