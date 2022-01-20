Killer Kross was on a roll as the dominant NXT Champion last year but his momentum stalled after he was called up to WWE’s main roster. Kross says his own personal mindset helped him endure those tough times.

“I’ve kind of exercised that sort of, for lack of a better word, philosophy or ideology, since my early 20s,” Kross told the Wrassle Rap podcast. “Having to be in environments that required you to be situation-based, that required you to be quick thinking, you need to understand in certain environments that you’re working in, things are going to go wrong. You need to understand that you have you to keep yourself, you have to keep yourself, like, composed. You know what I’m saying?”

Killer Kross lost his debut match on WWE RAW to Jeff Hardy last July. The following month, Kross was given a new in-ring look before WWE released him last November.

“So, just with that whole [Jeff Hardy] situation, I probably applied a lot of other working occupational experience, sort into that if that makes sense,” Kross recalled. “Like, for instance, being a bodyguard. For instance, if there is some sort of situation, you’re bodyguarding a celebrity and you’re taking them through the public, you have to consider that there’s going to be somebody in a group of people that’s going to try to grab them or do something insane or whatnot.

“How are you going to react to that? Are you going to be shook the whole day? Like this guy might be around this or this guy might be around that. When things go off the rails in life, which they do in life, just understanding that everything is going to be okay and if you compose yourself and your exercise sort of a logical course of thinking, you’ll be alright.”

