Killer Kross is sporting a different name and a different look than the one he used during his time in WWE. The former NXT Champion says there’s a good reason he’s letting his hair grow out.

“I’m doing a movie this year,” Kross explained on the Wrassle Rap podcast. “And for the character, for the role, they asked me, ‘Can you grow your hair out?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely’. ‘Okay. Cool. We need you to grow it as long as possible and we’ll assess from there.’ So I was like, perfect, I’ve been f-cking dying to, you know, have an opportunity or a reason to grow my hair out.

“I’ve wanted to, but I, as I’ve said before I’ve been very committed to the presentation of that character. I’ve been buzzing and shaving it forever. Yeah, I guess a lot of you didn’t know that I could grow hair. To me it’s really funny because everyone’s talking about this. To me, it’s funny, I don’t know.”

Killer Kross is not sharing many details about his upcoming movie but he did discuss the character he will be playing.

“I think what’s safe to say is, I’m playing a very lonely, underground fighter who’s got a very dark and sad history and he’s living in a very, very bad town in a very bad area with a lot of bad things going on,” Kross said. “I don’t think I can say too much more than that because I don’t know what my lane is with that. But I’m very excited to do it. I’m really, really, really pumped and it’s going to be violent.”

Killer Kross says he was surrounded by violence earlier in his life when he was a bare-knuckle boxer. Noting it was an unhealthy environment that he needed to leave behind.

“I really didn’t like who I was becoming, being in a violent setting all of the time if I’m being real,” Kross recalled. “I was in violent settings all the time, I was in violent settings in the morning, I would go home and shower and eat. Then I would go back in the afternoon because I was hooked. I would go home, shower, and eat, go see someone you’re dating or whatever, then you’re bouncing at night or you’re body guarding. Eventually, I became director of security operations, I was constantly in violent environments seven days a week. That changes you. The environments you spend time in and the company you keep, it changes you. It began to kind of like, creep in. It was hard for me to switch that off. I felt a way I didn’t want to feel anymore.”

Killer Kross was released by WWE last November. It followed a brief run on WWE’s main roster.

