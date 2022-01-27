Lance Archer says he plans to “F up” AEW’s plans when it comes to his upcoming World Title shot.

As noted, the February 9 edition of AEW Dynamite from Atlantic City, NJ will be headlined by Archer vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch, with the title on the line. Archer took to Twitter today and issued a statement on the bout.

“THEY @AEW and the ‘Powers that be’ will down play this match. THEY will try an protect their ‘poster boy’. But I’m gonna F up their plans. I’m gonna shake their world to its core. I’m gonna do what most think is NOT gonna happen cus they think they’re ‘smart’ WAKE UP ya [sheep emoji] !,” he wrote.

Hangman has not responded to Archer as of this writing.

This will be Archer’s second Texas Deathmatch in the last year as he defeated Jon Moxley with the same stipulation back at the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite on July 21. That match saw Archer win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title, which he dropped a few weeks later to Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence.

After a few months off while injured, Archer returned to AEW TV on January 12 and attacked Page. This will be Hangman’s third title defense since winning the strap from Kenny Omega at Full Gear on November 13. He retained over Bryan Danielson in a 60 minute time limit draw on December 15 at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite special, and then retained over Danielson again on the January 5 Dynamite TBS premiere episode.

Stay tuned for more on Archer vs. Page. You can see Archer’s full tweet below:

THEY @AEW and the “Powers that be” will down play this match. THEY will try an protect their “poster boy”. But I’m gonna F up their plans. I’m gonna shake their world to its core. I’m gonna do what most think is NOT gonna happen cus they think they’re “smart” WAKE UP ya 🐑 ! https://t.co/UrCugnfVH5 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 27, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]