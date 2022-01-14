AEW’s Leyla Hirsch recently caught up with AEW Unrestricted podcast. She reflected on finding out she’d been signed by the company via Twitter. However, Leyla also spoke about how much seeing her graphic on social media meant to her.

“Yeah, I found out on Twitter. It’s funny because once I got there, this might seem silly, but my next goal was to have that graphic posted because to me that meant the world. It’s like, ‘okay, this is legit actually, this is really happening.’ So, when Tony Khan announced to me, that I was officially signed, I was like shaking. I was like, ‘wow. I actually did this,’” she said. “In a short amount of time as well, it was awesome.

“It was so nice to see someone like me could make it to this stage, could have this graphic, it meant the world to me. It was like, ‘alright, everything I have done up until this point has been worth it.’ I actually still get chills from it, so that’s awesome. They were so proud of me, especially my mom, because she’s supported me since day one.”

Leyla Hirsch was born in Russia and grew up in an orphanage. She reflected on what that experience was like for her, with the routine that they had at the time. However, she also admitted that being adopted changed her life.

“Russia, I was in an orphanage, it is just so different from here,” she said. “They have like a whole system for us, we had a whole routine when we would eat, go out, go to bed, they were very strict. You had some people that were nice, some people that weren’t the nicest. The one thing that I loved about Russia was food. I love Russian food, I love it.

“But it was tough, if you got in trouble you had to kind of pay for it, you know. I wasn’t the best kid, I got in trouble a little bit, because I loved to fight. Sometimes that would cost me. I would say it was a great experience, but also not such a great experience, but I feel like I’ve learned so much. Being adopted has changed my whole life.”

Leyla Hirsch also spoke about what inspires her as a professional wrestler. She revealed her time in amateur wrestling was key, but she also watched former UFC stars, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

“I would say amateur wrestling,” Hirsch revealed. “I honestly feel if I didn’t do amateur wrestling, I wouldn’t be this type of wrestler. Also, training at CZW, I wasn’t going to be a girl that put on a lot of makeup. I wanted people to believe in everything that I did in the ring.

“And then I studied a lot of Kurt Angle, Tazz, even like UFC I watched. Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, so to me it’s inspiring seeing people like them because they’re different. When I wrestle I don’t go off my looks, that’s not my goal.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

