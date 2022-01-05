Malcolm Bivens has uploaded an emotional, and hilarious video dedicated to the now defunct WWE Cruiserweight Title. At NXT New Year’s Evil, the title was officially retired when it was unified with the North American Championship, bringing an end to its history.

However, it was not Malcolm Bivens’ man who won. Roderick Strong went into the show as champion, representing Diamond Mine. However, he was defeated by Carmelo Hayes on the night, who will now get the chance to unify the titles.

Malcolm Bivens will clearly miss the title though. He shared a video online of him walking with the title while a version of, “Every Breath You Take,” played in the background. This brought an emotional, yet comedic tone to the video. Roderick Strong had held the Cruiserweight Championship for 105 days after he defeated Kushida.

Right now, Malcolm Bivens is in charge of the Diamond Mine faction in NXT 2.0. The group also features Strong, Hacihman, The Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile. The stable was also once supposed to feature Arturo Ruas, as he told The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

“When I did my match with Kushida, I knew that the storyline of that match would be leading to me being a part of Malcolm Bivens’ group,” Jaoude revealed. “It wasn’t Diamond Mine yet, I was supposed to be in that group, and then I got injured. I got surgery on my bicep, and things kind of stopped, but I healed, I got cleared, and everything started to run again. That’s where Diamond Mine came up. It would be a group of legit fighters with legit backgrounds.

WWE had originally brought the Cruiserweight Championship back for the finals of the Cruiserweight Championship tournament. This was won by TJ Perkins at the time, and since then it has been held by 18 different wrestlers. The longest reign during the lifespan of the title (2016-2022) was by Jordan Devlin, who held it for 438 days.

Meanwhile, Enzo Amore and Neville are the only people that have held the championship on more than one occasion. However, now it has been retired once again, and it is unknown at this point whether it will ever be brought back in some form.

