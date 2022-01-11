WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes rising WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory could be on the trajectory to becoming the next face of the company.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry was asked to name a wrestler under the age of 25 who could succeed Roman Reigns as the top star in WWE.

“I was torn and I ended up with Austin Theory,” responded Henry, citing Theory’s recent on-screen interactions with Vince McMahon as a sign that that WWE sees huge potential in the young wrestler.

“He’s doing something that very few wrestlers get to do, i.e. play Robin to Batman, which is playing Robin to Vince McMahon,” Henry said. “Austin did it, The Rock did it, Mankind did it, and you go down the list of guys that had serious interactions with Vince, those storylines with Vince: who did they become? The face of the company, ‘The Guy.'”

Henry continued, “Austin Theory is on that trajectory. He’s young, he can be groomed, he listens, he wants to be great, and he realizes the position is that he is in, and he’s doing what he’s told and he’ll be a star.”

On last night’s RAW, Theory wrestled AJ Styles in a singles match, which ended in a DQ after Styles was jumped NXT Superstar Grayson Waller. Theory will be an entrant in the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

