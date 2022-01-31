Matt Cardona recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about The WRLD On GCW event. The show sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom last weekend, and it was everything he hoped it would be. Cardona admitted that he even had to turn away from the camera due to smiling.

“There were times in that match where I just had to turn away from the camera because I felt like I was smiling because I was having so much fun in there. I said it last time, Mikey Whipwreck brought me to ECW One Night Stand 2005, and I’ve always wanted to wrestle in that building. I never thought I would have that opportunity,” he admitted. “To be there it was everything I hoped it would be and more.”

Not everything was perfect for Matt Cardona during his victory over Joey Janela though. That’s because he had promised his mom that there would be no blood in his match, which wasn’t the case. The former WWE Superstar took the time to apologize to her for that.

“My parents were there, I don’t think they necessarily understood why everyone was booing me,” he said. “I also promised my mom there would be no blood, and of course, I got hard wayed in the front and the back, bleeding from my nose and the back of my head. So, sorry mom. But what a night, I loved it.”

Matt Cardona also spoke about the, ‘if Cardona wins we riot’ sign that someone brought. He revealed people thought it was a plant, however for him, being able to compete inside the building created a goosebumps moment.

“I had made a t-shirt, ‘If Cardona wins we riot,’ and then someone had the sign,” he said. “People thought I planted that sign, like no. Fans really brought that, it was just great that I had the shirt made playing off that Cena sign from so many years ago. But when I walked into that building, it was instant goosebumps, it was just a special, special night.

“Because I am such a diehard ECW fan, so that building meant so much to me. I never got to go there for the real ECW shows, but like I said, I saw One Night Stand. I feel like that was the final ECW show. That night was just incredible, but for me, this show at the Hammerstein was even more incredible. Because I got the little tease in 2005, just being a fan hoping one day I get to wrestle there. And then I finally did it and it was everything I thought it would be.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]