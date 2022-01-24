Knockout’s Champion Mickie James joined Notsam Wrestling to talk about her appearance in the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble and figuring out whether she still had a place in wrestling following her WWE release. According to Mickie James, the latter point wasn’t something she ever worried about.

“I wasn’t worried about ‘what am I going to do now?'” James said. “I feel that I will always have a place within wrestling, whatever that capacity is. I love the business and I’ve pretty much dedicated, you know, over half my life to it and to get where I’m at. I learned that lesson the first time, that there is life after WWE.

“And I know it doesn’t seem that way, but there are so many different ways, especially now more than ever, to create your own value and be your own boss and to kind of make your own rules. And for me, I’m like, this is great, especially where I’m sitting, you know, for the length of time I’ve been in the business and what I see or how I want to continue to contribute. It’s a really powerful place for me to be sitting in too, it’s cool, it’s cool.”

In addition to her run in Impact, Mickie James also put together the NWA EmPowerrr all women’s show in the summer of 2021. As such, she already feels she’s dabbling in being a backstage producer, though she still wants to get it done in the ring now before fully transitioning to a producer’s role.

“I felt like I was already kind of feeling that out and dabbing in those waters,” James said. “And I think it was definitely a conversation of like ‘that is the next step,’ is to go to work behind the scenes. Because is just a whole new avenue to contribute to the future in a different way and to help the future and all the things. But I think that I was still like ‘yeah but I still want to go out, bow out in like a badass way,’ you know?’ And yeah. I just didn’t think I was going to have a chance to do that there. I’ve been able to come and kick a– at Impact and reclaim the Knockout’s Championship for the fourth time, Knockout’s World Championship.”

