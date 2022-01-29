Mustafa Ali was recently making headlines when he took to social media to publicly request his release from WWE. However, it was later revealed that it is not WWE’s plan at the moment to grant the request and he will stay under contract until further notice.

Fightful’s inquiries made about Ali’s WWE status revealed that issues started when he asked for one show off for paternity leave. Instead, he hasn’t been featured on WWE programming since November 2021. It led people within the company to believe that his paternity leave was being extended, however, a lot of other reasons reportedly led to this extended absence.

The idea for his next gimmick, a “New America” idea, was apparently scrapped because the higher-ups in the company changed their minds about how successful it would be. Vince McMahon wanted “something Mustafa Ali would never have done” instead of what was being pursued for Ali. This reportedly led to a “heated argument between the two” and the WWE star hasn’t been attending shows since.

Earlier this morning, Mustafa Ali made another post to his Twitter account. His tone remains the same as before, as he explains that he would prefer to be released over being in the Royal Rumble tonight.

“no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release,” Ali writes.

Social media has been actively supporting the WWE superstar in his efforts to be released from the company. Last weekend, #FreeAli was trending as fans continued to campaign for WWE to let him out of his contract.

