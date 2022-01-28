Mickie James‘ opponent has been officially announced for the upcoming No Surrender event from Impact Wrestling.

It was announced today that James will defend her Impact Knockouts Title against Tasha Steelz at No Surrender.

Tonight’s Impact will feature James delivering a State of the Knockouts Address, just two nights before she returns to the ring for WWE in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

Impact No Surrender will take place on Saturday, February 19 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. Below is the current announced card:

Impact World Title Match

W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James (c)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]