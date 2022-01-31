WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at the Royal Rumble media row in St. Louis. The almost-a-superhero spoke about her former tag team partner Alexa Bliss. The two of them held the Women’s Tag Team Championships together, and Bliss has returned to WWE television with a series of therapy-related vignettes. Nikki spoke about their time together, admitting they were travel buddies.

“You know, Alexa and I, we won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, twice. We won the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania against The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa and I, we were best friends, we would travel together. You know, I just want to see her in a good place, I just want her to be happy.”

Nikki A.S.H. then stated that Alexa Bliss’ journey has been fun to watch. She is always excited to see what happens next because The Goddess is unpredictable. That’s something that the former Women’s Tag Team Champion believes the fans enjoy as well.

“I think her journey has been exciting to watch, and I am really excited to see where she goes next with it, and I think the WWE fans are the same. We are all waiting to see what Alexa does next,” she said. “Because she’s been very unpredictable for the last year and a half.”

Nikki A.S.H. then went on to talk about what Bliss could do next. She stated that as a superhero, it’s all about compassion and added she will be there for Bliss no matter what.

“For me, as a superhero, you have to be very understanding and compassionate,” Nikki stated. “And for me, it is whatever Alexa wants to do and however she feels, and I will be her friend and support her.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]