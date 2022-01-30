Fred Rosser has some big dreams for the coming year. He says he would like to see two of the biggest names in professional wrestling visit New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s NJPW Strong shows in the United States.

“My New Year’s resolution for 2022 would be to somehow, someway see [Bryan Danielson] or CM Punk come to New Japan Strong,” Rosser told the My2Cents podcast. “Not just New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but New Japan Strong because New Japan Strong is an up-and-coming show. It’s an up-and-coming brand that has a lot of eyes on it. More eyes in Japan than here in the U.S. So, I think having these guys come through and work with me and guys like Jay White and Lio Rush would be meaningful for me.”

Fred Rosser started appearing on NJPW Strong in September 2020. He signed an exclusive agreement last June to wrestle for NJPW. Last November, Rosser unsuccessfully challenged Tom Lawlor for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

Rosser says he is happy in NJPW, but he hears the fans who want to see him on a bigger stage. Those fans include his own father, who recently texted him.

“The text pretty much said…’Son, how come you’re not with AEW? How come you’re not with Impact?'” Rosser recalled. “You know, all these other [wrestling companies] because my dad is a huge fan. He’s the one that got me into wrestling. He’s a huge, huge fan. So he just texted me randomly…and said, how come everyone else is getting picked up but I’m not getting picked up?

“Well, I told him again and again that my own happiness is more important than anything,” Rosser continued. “And I’d rather make less money and be happy than make a lot of money in WWE and not be utilized and not be happy. There comes a point when, yeah, you can make a lot of money but if you’re not happy it’s not worth it. It’s not worth it to me. So, I’d rather just make less and be utilized to the best of my ability and just be happy at the end of the day.”

