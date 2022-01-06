Jeff Cobb reportedly injured his knee during New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 16. In fact, he may have already been hurt going into his singles match against Tetsuya Naito on Wednesday.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Jeff Cobb likely hurt his knee during Wrestle Kingdom Night One during the six-man tag team match. Apparently, he hurt it worse early during his match with Naito at Wrestle Kingdom Night Two on Wednesday. He appeared to be struggling to move around during Wednesday’s match. While Naito worked over the knee at certain parts during the match, it was noted that the injury is legitimate. Cobb was set to get an MRI on his injured knee, according to Meltzer.

Tetsuya Naito won the match over Jeff Cobb. Naito later made his way back to the ring at the end of the show to express his interest in being the next title challenger for IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Jeff Cobb was victorious in his Night 1 match at Wrestle Kingdom on Tuesday. Cobb, Will Ospreay, and Great-O-Khan defeated the trio of Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI.

Cobb has been the best run of his career in New Japan. He was dominating force in last year’s G1 Climax tournament. He carried an undefeated record into the final night of matches in the B Block. That’s where his run ended at the hands of Kazuchika Okada.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]