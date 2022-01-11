NJPW Strong is headed to WrestleCon.
NJPW announced on Monday that a special NJPW Strong taping will take place during the big WrestleCon convention held during WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Weekend.
The NJPW Strong taping will take place on Friday, April 1 at 5pm at the WrestleCon location, which is the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. There will also be meet & greets.
NJPW noted that full details will be announced soon. WrestleCon added on Twitter that this is a separately ticketed event and not a part of the WrestleCon SuperFan ticket. There will be an additional show on April 1 during Session 3 for all Session 3 ticket holders. You can find full WrestleCon details at wrestlecon.com.
Surprise! We are thrilled to partner with NJPW at WrestleCon. Please note, this is a separately ticketed event and not part of the SuperFan ticket. There will be an additional show on 4/1 during Session 3 for all Session 3 ticket holders. https://t.co/v2vPPoxtEt
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 10, 2022
Officially official! pic.twitter.com/sZpncPyseX
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 10, 2022
